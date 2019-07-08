Liberty Athletics: Flames Club launches Archway Gate Campaign

A part of the Flames Club’s record setting year has been its Archway Gate Campaign, giving Flames Nation a chance to leave a lasting legacy at Williams Stadium.

The campaign provides donors the opportunity to have one of the 19 archway gates at Williams Stadium in the south colonnade named in their honor.

For a gift of $50,000, Archway Gate Campaign donors can have their names, or the names of their loved ones they wish to honor or memorialize, permanently carved into the concrete above the respective archway gate.

The Flames Club has already received its first donor for the Archway Gate Campaign, as Tony and Polly Byrd recently purchased the naming opportunities for Archway Gate No. 15.

“Liberty University has made such a tremendous impact upon our family, and we are so thankful to be able to invest in what the Lord is doing on this campus and thru this ministry,” said Tony and Polly Byrd, who reside in Concord, Va. “We so enjoy being involved with Flames Athletics, and when we became aware of this new opportunity, we prayed about it and felt led to be among the first to respond.”

In preparation for Liberty’s first season at the FBS level, Williams Stadium underwent a multi-million dollar renovation project before the start of the 2018 season. The project gave the on-campus facility a new entrance, including the installation of the new archways, and expanding seating capacity to 25,000.

Funds contributed to the Archway Gate Campaign serve to benefit the Athletics Capital Fund for athletics facility improvement, maintenance or other capital purchases. These gifts receive double loyalty points, but do not count toward Flames Club Annual Fund membership levels.

Because the donors for the Archway Gate Campaign do not receive any tangible benefits outside of naming opportunities, legacy gifts may be considered 100 percent tax deductible, depending upon each donor’s individual tax situation (see your tax advisor).

All 20 NCAA Division I athletics teams at Liberty University have legacy gift needs beyond the Flames Club Annual Fund campaign. Legacy gifts provide naming opportunities for the improvement of existing facilities or the construction of new ones.

All legacy gifts may be pledged and paid over a period of up to five years. Additionally, the archway gate donors will also be recognized at a home football game.

There is also one opportunity to name the larger and more prominent main Gate 1 at Williams Stadium for a gift of $500,000.

Interested parties in the Archway Gate Campaign should contact Director of Major Gifts, Mike Hagen, or Flames Club Executive Director, Bob Good at (434) 582-2582 or FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

Fans can also support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

