Liberty Athletics finalizes plans for football TV, radio broadcast coverage for 2020

Published Friday, Sep. 11, 2020, 1:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty’s five home football games in 2020 are slated to be streamed on ESPN3, providing free coverage of Flames Football to those who already have a proper cable or satellite subscription.

Matt Warner (play-by-play) and Joe Jauch (analyst) return to call the action from the booth at Williams Stadium, while Emily Austen will be on the sidelines providing field-level coverage and interviews.

This season, the Liberty Flames Sports Network will also broadcast a 30-minute pregame show, hosted by Rett McGibbon and former Flames football standouts Pat Kelly and Desmond Rice. The 30-minute pregame show will also air on ESPN3.

The Liberty Flames Sports Network radio coverage, presented by Van Wagner, will once again cover all 10 of Liberty’s football games, home and away, in 2020.

Powered by the Journey, 88.3 FM in Lynchburg serves as the flagship station of the Flames statewide network. Boasting 17 stations on the network, Liberty Football can be heard from the Roanoke Valley to the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia, as well as the sand hills of North Carolina.

The radio broadcast can also be heard digitally at www.LibertyFlames.com, the My Journey FM app, the Liberty Today app and the TuneIn Radio app.

The Liberty Flames Sports Network radio pregame coverage beings 90 minutes before kickoff with the Flames Football Tailgate Show.

The show provides the in-depth pregame radio coverage of Liberty Football, including commentary from coaches and players.

Alan York (play-by-play) and Paul Rutigliano (analyst) return for their 11th season in the booth calling Liberty Football.

Nick Pierce also makes his return to the broadcast team and pregame host and sideline reporter. At the conclusion of the game, listen to the Postgame Show for a complete game recap, including interviews with the Flames and Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

Weekly Liberty Football Audio Coverage

Fans wanting an inside look at Liberty Athletics are encouraged to check out the Liberty Flames Podcast.

Available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Sound Cloud and all Liberty Athletics social media channels, the Liberty Flames Podcast is updated daily with a behind the scenes look at Liberty Flames Athletics.

The podcast channel features the Liberty Flames Minute, Radio Rewinds, interviews, press conferences and more. Also included on the podcast channel is The Liberty Football Show with Head Coach Hugh Freeze. Alan York hosts the hour-long show and is joined by Head Coach Hugh Freeze, assistant coaches and student-athletes as they take a look at the Flames football program.

Flames Central Podcast

Brand new to the Liberty Flames Podcast channel in 2020 is the Flames Central Podcast, a weekly program that will provide insight and analysis of Flames Athletics by the team at Flames Central. The 30-minute podcast will offer reaction to recent games, commentary on relevant topics regarding Liberty Athletics, interviews with special guests, and have some fun along the way. The show will be hosted by Emily Austen and include analysts Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon and Joe Jauch. The podcast will debut on Monday, Sept. 21, following Liberty football’s opening game against Western Kentucky.

Related

Comments