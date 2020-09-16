 

Liberty Athletics fall scrimmage series to be carried by LFSN

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 9:14 pm

LibertyThe Liberty Flames Sports Network (LFSN) will carry seven intrasquad scrimmages this fall, giving Flames Nation the opportunity to watch Liberty Athletics teams in action.

The Liberty Flames Fall Scrimmage series will begin on Thursday evening with a Liberty field hockey intrasquad scrimmage. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to watch the LFSN broadcasts online. The scrimmages are closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of scheduled broadcasts this fall:

  • Thursday, Sept. 17 – Field Hockey – 7 p.m. – Link
  • Thursday, Oct. 1 – Baseball – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22 – Softball – 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 30 – Women’s Soccer – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 6 – Men’s Soccer – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 7 – Women’s Lacrosse – 10 a.m.
  • Week of Nov. 8-14 – Volleyball – date and time TBA

