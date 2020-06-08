Liberty Athletics: Craycraft, Douglas named to Big South Volleyball All-Decade Teams

Published Monday, Jun. 8, 2020, 12:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty alumni Jade Craycraft and Caroline Douglas were both named to the 2010-2019 Big South Conference Volleyball All-Decade Team.

Throughout the month of June, the Big South will be recognizing each sport’s top student-athletes and coaches from the recently completed decade. Liberty wrapped up its 27-year Big South Conference membership on June 30, 2018, departing for the ASUN Conference.

The Flames excelled during their final years of Big South competition, earning seven Sasser Cups and 62 Big South team championships between 2010-18.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Volleyball All-Decade Team features 11 players and one head coach.

A native of Wooster, Ohio, Craycraft is one of just 11 four-time all-conference volleyball players in Big South history. She helped lead the Lady Flames to back-to-back Big South Championship titles and NCAA Tournament appearances as a sophomore and junior (2011, 2012). Craycraft was named the 2012 Big South Volleyball Championship MVP. The setter holds the top two single-season assist totals in program history under the current 25-point rally-scoring system and ranks fifth all-time at Liberty with 4,162 career assists.

Douglas, hailing from Greenville, N.C., burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2012, when she became the first player to be named Big South Volleyball Freshman of the Year and Big South Player of the Year in the same season. The outside hitter was an AVCA All-Region selection in 2012, the first of two seasons in which she led the Big South in kills (also 2014). She is the only player in the program’s rally-scoring history with multiple seasons of 450 or more kills, and ranks eighth in program history with 1,360 career kills.

The Big South Conference previously announced additional all-decade teams as part of its 30th anniversary celebration during the 2013-14 academic year. The following Lady Flames were included on those squads.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments