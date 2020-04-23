Liberty Athletics: Construction begins on indoor tennis facility

With the cancellation of the spring sport season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on Liberty’s new indoor tennis facility can get underway earlier than anticipated.

Earlier this week, Liberty began construction on a new 48,000-square foot facility, providing the Liberty’s men’s and women’s tennis programs an enclosed on-campus six-court tennis facility.

The $5 million project was first announced on Nov. 14, 2019, and made possible through a generous lead gift pledged from an anonymous donor.

The start of construction on the program had been pushed to the end of the 2020 outdoor tennis season, which included Liberty hosting the 2020 ASUN Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships (April 24-26).

The ASUN Conference recently announced Liberty will now host the 2021 ASUN Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships.

The donor’s gift allows Liberty to build the new facility around the recently constructed six outdoor tennis courts adjacent to the Cook Tennis Center.

The capital gift represented the largest single gift pledged to the Flames Club in athletics department history.

Beside the six indoor tennis courts with seating for 100 fans, the building will also house locker rooms, a team room, a laundry facility and a concessions area. The construction project is expected to be completed in January 2021.

Currently, Liberty’s men’s and women’s tennis programs use the Crosswhite Athletic Club in Lynchburg as their indoor tennis facility, located about a 15-minute drive from campus.

For those interested in contributing to the new on-campus building, naming opportunities exist within the facility for others who help with the completion of the project.

Because no Flames Club membership privileges are received other than naming rights, gifts to the capital campaign project are potentially fully tax-deductible (see your tax advisor), and earn double Flames Club Loyalty Points, or two points for every $100 contributed.

Fans can support Liberty Athletics by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

