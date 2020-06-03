Liberty Athletics: Christiansen, Klugh named to Big South Women’s XC All-Decade Team

Liberty alumni Jacy Christiansen and Jennifer Klugh were both named to the 2010-19 Big South Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Decade Team.

Throughout the month of June, the Big South will be recognizing each sport’s top student-athletes and coaches from the recently completed decade. Liberty wrapped up its 27-year Big South Conference membership on June 30, 2018, departing for the ASUN Conference.

The Flames excelled during their final years of Big South competition, earning seven Sasser Cups and 62 Big South team championships between 2010-18.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Women’s Cross Country All-Decade Team features 12 runners and one head coach.

A native of New Ipswich, N.H., Christiansen was Liberty’s seventh and final woman to become a three-time All-Big South performer in cross country. She placed eighth overall for the Big South champion Lady Flames in 2012, took third place at the 2013 conference meet and finished as the Big South individual champion as a senior in 2014.

Klugh was Liberty’s most highly-decorated women’s cross country runner in Big South Conference history. The Centerburg, Ohio native was the only Lady Flame to earn four All-Big South honors (2009-12) and Liberty’s lone three-time Big South individual champion (2010-12). Klugh’s efforts helped Liberty win a trio of Big South women’s cross country team titles (2009, 2010 and 2012). She also advanced to the 2012 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships as a senior.

The Big South Conference previously announced additional all-decade teams as part of its 30th anniversary celebration during the 2013-14 academic year. The following Lady Flames were included on those squads.

