Liberty Athletics announces Williams Stadium expansion plans

Liberty Athletics announced Thursday that it will be making several renovations to Williams Stadium prior to the 2022 season.

The renovation plans include new seating options, including a seating upgrade for nearly every non-student seat in the stadium.

All seats on the West side of the stadium will be upgraded to chairback seating, and all seats on the upper East side of the stadium will be upgraded to benchback seating.

At the South end zone, 23 cabanas will be added above a newly graded berm with additional space for students and overflow seating.

Complete with seating for eight and a roof to keep the sun and weather out, each cabana will be furnished with a TV, fan, heater, and waiter service. A cabana could be the perfect space for your family or clients to cheer on the Flames!

“The 2022 football season will be the most anticipated in Liberty history,” commented Ian McCaw, Liberty Director of Athletics. “Between welcoming Virginia Tech and BYU to Williams Stadium, coupled with regular and premium seating and hospitality improvements, Flames fans will be in for a treat.”