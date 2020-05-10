Liberty, Aspire extend longest standing licensed partnership in college athletics

Liberty Athletics and The Aspire Group have announced a multi-year extension to their successful, and unique, licensed partnership.

In 2017, Liberty became the first-ever university to implement an outsourced licensed ticketing model, which grants the Flames athletics department access to all of Aspire’s Fan Relationship Management “Next-Practices”, sales and service training, and the full suite of strategic consulting & research (SC&R) services.

Mike “Boz” Boswell, Aspire’s VP of Training, works with Liberty’s sales and service consultants to develop their skills across all ticketed events. Additionally, Aspire’s SC&R team works with Liberty to optimize fan engagement and revenue generation through customized surveys, pricing and packaging analytics, and strategy development.

“With the continued rapid growth of our department and our unprecedented success on the field, it is vital that Liberty Athletics continue to partner with cutting-edge companies like Aspire,” said Ian McCaw, Liberty University Director of Athletics. “The first three years of our partnership with the Aspire Group have not only led to unparalleled growth in our ticket sales but have provided Flames Nation with the best customer service in collegiate athletics.”

In reference to the recent partnership extension Mike Boswell said, “The Aspire Group is thrilled to continue its work as a trusted consultant to Liberty Athletics. Aspire will be utilizing primary price sensitivity surveys and past experiences with more than 200 partners across Power 5 and mid-major conferences as well as professional leagues to consult on a marketing strategy for the opening of Liberty’s new basketball arena. This is just one example of how Aspire’s 12 years of global leadership in outsourced sport and entertainment revenue enhancement uniquely position us to bring best-in-class solutions to Liberty University.”

Liberty University is Aspire’s second partnership extension of 2020. The Aspire Group is excited to continue building upon its relationship with Liberty University for years to come.

