Liberty announces spring cross country schedule

Liberty has announced its 2021 men’s and women’s cross country schedule.

Jan. 23 – CSU Buccaneer Invitational (Charleston, S.C.)

4 p.m. – Women’s 5K

4:45 p.m. – Men’s 8K

Liberty’s first cross country meet in 435 days will take place on a looping course around the Charleston Southern University campus. ASUN Conference rival North Florida is also entered in the meet.

Feb. 5 – FSU Winter Cross Country Classic (Tallahassee, Fla.)

9 a.m. – The day’s first of six races will be the Men’s 8K Garnet Race

The Flames and Lady Flames will likely face their toughest competition of the regular season at Apalachee Regional Park. The same venue will play host to the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on November 20.

March 5 – ASUN Cross Country Championships (Macon, Ga.)

11 a.m. – Women’s 5K

Noon – Men’s 8K

Liberty will compete for its first team titles during its third appearance at the ASUN Cross Country Championships. The meet will be contested at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.

March 15 – NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships (Stillwater, Okla.)

1 p.m. Eastern – Women’s 6K

1:45 p.m. Eastern – Men’s 10K

The recently renovated Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course will play host to the NCAA national meet for the first time. The NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships are also scheduled to return to Stillwater in November 2022. Azaria Kirwa (2018) was the most recent Flame to qualify for this meet, while Liberty is seeking its first team qualification to the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.

