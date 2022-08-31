Liberty announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule
Liberty completed its 2022-23 schedule as head coach Ritchie McKay and the Liberty men’s basketball team have announced their non-conference schedule.
Season tickets are on sale with less than 200 season tickets remaining.
Home sweet home
The Flames will have eight home games during their non-conference schedule, starting on Nov. 7 when Liberty tips off the season against Regent.
Neutral site games
Liberty’s non-conference schedule also features three neutral site games against high-level opponents, starting on Nov. 22 with the Cancun Challenge against Northwestern and the winner/loser of Auburn vs. Bradley. The Flames will face Bryant in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 17 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.
NCAA Tournament opponents
Liberty will be tested early to start the season, as the Flames will travel to Alabama on Nov. 11 in their second game of the season. Alabama is coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, along with Auburn and Bryant.
Two best scorers in the nation
Two of the best scorers in the nation will be squaring off in Tulsa, Okla., as the Flames will face Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles return Max Abrams, who is the third-leading scorer in the country (22.8 ppg) while Liberty returns the nation’s leading scorer in Darius McGhee (24.6 ppg).
