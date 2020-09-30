Liberty adds three more games to Coastal Carolina series

Liberty’s 2020 regular season finale at Coastal Carolina will renew the series between the former Big South rivals that now includes six matchups over a 10-year span.

Today, Liberty and Coastal Carolina added three additional games to the series with a road game in 2027 (at Conway, S.C. on Sept. 18) and home games in 2028 (Oct. 14) and 2029 (Sept. 29).

Prior to today’s announcement, Liberty was scheduled to face Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in 2020 (Dec. 5) and 2023 (Sept. 9), while hosting the Chanticleers at Williams Stadium in 2024 (Aug. 31).

The two programs dominated the Big South, with one of the teams claiming at least a share of the conference title 11 out of 12 seasons from 2004 to 2015.

Before both teams left the league to move to the FBS level, Liberty finished its time in the conference with eight Big South titles, while Coastal Carolina capture seven conference championships.

The teams squared off for 14 consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2016 with the overall series tied at 7-7. The home team has won 10 times in the previous 14 meetings.

Liberty posted wins in Conway, S.C., in 2008 and 2014, while Coastal Carolina left Lynchburg with a victory in 2005 and 2013.

The two teams are both off to 2-0 starts in 2020. Liberty has opened the season with back-to-back wins over Conference USA foes Western Kentucky and FIU. Coastal Carolina has taken down Big 12 foe Kansas and FCS Big South member Campbell.

