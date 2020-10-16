Liberty adds Jazmine Charles to women’s basketball staff

Published Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, 1:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty women’s basketball coach Carey Green announced today the addition of former Lenir-Rhyne standout Jazmine Charles to the Flames’ staff.

Charles will serve as coordinator of digital services/director of leadership performance and student services. In this role, Charles will oversee the areas of scouting video, analytics and social media, while also assisting in recruiting.

She will also coordinate the engagement of strategic development of all players, while directing leadership development and student services in the community.

“We are excited to have Jazmine bring a faith-based foundation along with a treasure chest of experiences to our program,” Green said. “She will target our new players to develop a greater understanding of the game through video while enhancing their personal leadership skills. She has amazing relationship skills that connect with everyone. Her competitive love for the game and love of people make her a huge blessing to the Liberty Flames family.”

Charles comes to Liberty after spending the last three-plus years as the director of marketing/lead basketball skills trainer at the Chris Paul Basketball Academy. She trained athletes between the ages of 5 and 20 with basketball skills and fundamentals.

Charles played professional basketball in both the United Kingdom and Romania over a three-year timeframe (2015-2018). In 2016, she led the Essex Blades to their first National British League championship, earning MVP honors.

During the 2016-2017 season, Charles served as an assistant coach at Catawba College, helping the Indians make a run to the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Charles was a standout on the hardwood during her time at Lenoir-Rhyne (2011-2015), graduating as the program’s fifth-leading scorer with 1,605 career points and all-time leader with 183 three-pointers made. She helped the 2013-14 Bears go 24-7, win the South Atlantic Conference regular-season title and claim an NCAA Division II Tournament berth. That year, Charles was named South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year, Southeast Region Player of the Year and a third team All-American.

Charles also boasts public relations experience, having served as an intern for both Turner Sports Broadcasting and the Charlotte Hornets.

Charles has earned three degrees, including a pair of bachelor’s degrees (public relations and broadcasting/electronic media) from Lenoir-Rhyne and a master’s degree in marketing, advertising and media from the University of Essex.

Related

Comments