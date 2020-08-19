Liberty adds games with Coastal Carolina, North Alabama

Man, much credit due to Liberty AD Ian McCaw, who announced Wednesday two additional games to the Flames’ 2020 football schedule, which is now fleshed out to 10 games.

Liberty has added games with Coastal Carolina and North Alabama to round out its revised 2020 schedule. The Flames will welcome North Alabama to Williams Stadium on Oct. 3, and will wrap up their regular season schedule at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Dec. 5.

The addition of Coastal Carolina and North Alabama completes a revised 10-game schedule for the Flames in 2020, which includes five home games and five road games.

The Flames will open the season at Western Kentucky on Sept. 19, before hosting FIU in their first home game on Sept. 26.

Today’s announcement gives Liberty its third scheduled match-up against the Flames’ former Big South rival Coastal Carolina. Liberty had previously announced games against the Chanticleers in 2023 (road game on Sept. 9) and 2024 (home game on Aug. 31).

The two programs dominated the Big South, with one of the teams claiming at least a share of the conference title 11 out of 12 seasons from 2004 to 2015.

Before both teams left the league to move to the FBS level, Liberty finished its time in the conference with eight Big South titles, while Coastal Carolina captured seven conference championships.

The teams squared off for 14 consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2016 with the overall series tied at 7-7. The home team has won 10 times in the previous 14 meetings. Liberty posted wins in Conway, S.C., in 2008 and 2014, while Coastal Carolina left Lynchburg with a victory in 2005 and 2013.

Liberty’s Oct. 3 match-up with North Alabama will mark the first time the Flames and the Lions have met on the gridiron.

2020 Liberty Football Schedule

Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky

Sept. 26 vs. FIU – 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. North Alabama – 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 vs. Louisiana-Monroe – 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Syracuse

Oct. 24 vs. Southern Miss – 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 14 vs. Western Carolina – 2 p.m.

Nov. 21 at NC State

Dec. 5 at Coastal Carolina

Flames Club and Season Ticket Update

In the next week, Liberty will announce updated information for ticketing for the five home games and anticipated capacity restrictions at Williams Stadium. Season ticket holders will be contacted by the Flames Club and Ticket Office staff via email and phone to discuss options.

Story by Chris Graham

