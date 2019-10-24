Liberty adds football series with Connecticut

Liberty continues to fill out its future football schedules, as it announced a home-and-home series with Connecticut, today.

The Flames will travel to East Hartford, Conn., on Oct. 31, 2020 to face the Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The game will mark Liberty’s second trip to Connecticut and the first since 2005.

The two teams will complete the series in 2023 when UConn makes its first-ever trip to Williams Stadium in Lynchburg on Nov. 11, 2023.

The 2020 season will mark UConn’s first season as a FBS independent program, following seven seasons as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Connecticut will become the seventh FBS independent program in the country, next year, joining Liberty, Army, BYU, New Mexico State, Notre Dame and UMass.

The Oct. 31, 2020 game will replace a previously announced match-up between Liberty and Virginia that was scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va. The two schools have mutually agreed to move the game to Oct. 14, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

The Flames have already announced completed football schedules for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons, plus future matchups through the 2031 season.

2020 Liberty Football Schedule

Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12 vs. North Carolina A&T

Sept. 19 at Western Kentucky

Sept. 26 vs. FIU

Oct. 3 at Bowling Green

Oct. 10 vs. Louisiana – Monroe

Oct. 17 at Syracuse

Oct. 24 vs. Southern Miss

Oct. 31 at Connecticut

Nov. 14 vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 21 at NC State

Nov. 28 vs. UMass

