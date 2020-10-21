Unbeaten Liberty adds football game with UMass back to 2020 schedule

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 1:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty will host UMass on Friday, Nov. 27, adding a game back that had been scuttled when UMass had decided back in the summer to cancel its fall schedule.

UMass then announced on Sept. 21 that it had reversed course, and planned to play a limited schedule in the fall.

The Minutemen opened their 2020 schedule last weekend with a 41-0 loss at Georgia Southern.

UMass will play at Marshall on Nov. 7, at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 21, and will play unbeaten Liberty now on Black Friday.

“We are excited to confirm the game with UMass on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend,” Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw said. “With the uncertainty of 2020 and the team’s success this season, we want to provide our student-athletes with as many opportunities to compete as possible.”

The Nov. 27 game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN3.

Liberty has also adjusted the kickoff time for its game against Western Carolina on Nov. 14. The Flames and Catamounts will now meet at Williams Stadium at noon.

That game will also be broadcast on ESPN3.

Related

Comments