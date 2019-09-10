Liberty adds 2023 football game with Old Dominion

Liberty’s future football schedules continue to take shape with the Flames announcing a matchup with Old Dominion in 2023.

Liberty will travel to Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 7, 2023, to face the Monarchs in the newly renovated Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“We are grateful to add another game with Old Dominion to our in-state series with Virginia and Virginia Tech,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “These games are exciting for our fans and positive for football in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Liberty already has two other matchups with Old Dominion on its future schedules. The Monarchs are scheduled to travel to Williams Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021, while Liberty will make the drive to Norfolk on Oct. 1, 2022.

The Flames gave a then FBS transitioning Old Dominion team a strong test in 2013 during their first-ever trip to Norfolk. The Monarchs, who were in their first year of the FBS transition process that season, needed a touchdown pass during the final minute of the game to post a 21-17 win over Liberty on Oct. 5.

The series between the two Commonwealth foes is currently tied 1-1, with each team winning at home. The Flames opened their first season at the FBS level with a resounding 52-10 win over the Monarchs to begin the season at Williams Stadium on Sept. 1, 2018.

The game between Liberty and Old Dominion is the seventh contest the Flames have announced for its 2023 schedule.

Liberty’s home slate in 2023 includes its season-opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2 and a Nov. 11 game against UMass. The Flames’ road schedule in 2023 includes: Coastal Carolina (Sept. 9), Buffalo (Sept. 16), Miami (Ohio) (Sept. 30), Old Dominion (Oct. 7) and Marshall (Oct. 14).

Today’s announcement continues to build Liberty’s future matchups against Commonwealth opponents. Liberty has already announced six future dates against Virginia Tech (Home: Nov. 19, 2022; Sept. 7, 2030/Away: Sept. 5, 2020; Nov. 20, 2027; Sept. 2, 2028; Sept. 1, 2029) and four games against Virginia (Home: Sept. 15, 2029/Away: Nov. 7, 2020; Nov. 20, 2027; Sept. 14, 2030).

The Flames have already announced completed football schedules for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons, plus future matchups through the 2031 season.

