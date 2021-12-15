Liberty adds 17 from prep, transfer, JUCO ranks for Class of 2022

Published Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, 2:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty Football added 17 new members to its program today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees.

Coach Hugh Freeze’s fourth signing class is one of the highest ranked recruiting classes in program. The 2022 class currently ranks No. 90 by Rivals.com and No. 103 by 247Sports.com. Liberty’s final 2020 class was ranked No. 89 by 247Sports.com, and the 2021 class was ranked No. 93 by Rivals.com.

The 2022 class includes 10 mid-year enrollees, 11 three-star recruits as ranked by 247Sports.com and seven three-star recruits as listed by Rivals.

Liberty Class of 2022 signees

CJ Bazile, Jr., DL, 6-2, 240, Miami, Fla./Miramar HS: Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … set a school record with 15 sacks during his senior season.

Charlie Brewer, QB, 6-1, 208, Austin, Texas/Lake Travis HS (Utah): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … comes to Liberty after transferring from Utah … played in three games for Utah in 2021 … completed 48-of-79 passing attempts for 484 yards and three touchdowns … played for four seasons at Baylor (2017-20), finishing his career with the Bears with 9,700 passing yards and 65 touchdowns … completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts at Baylor (828-of-1,304) in 44 career games … was a three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com in 2017 … three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com in 2017 … 2020 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List … 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List … 2020 Manning Award Watch List … 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

Miyon Conaway, DL, 6-2, 220, Hazlehurst, Ga./Jeff Davis HS: Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also received offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Troy and Western Kentucky … finished his junior season at Jeff Davis High School with 19 tackles, three tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hurries and a sack … recorded 20 solo stops as a senior, including 5.0 tackles for a loss.

Bryce Dixon, DL, 6-2, 275, Charlotte, N.C./David W. Butler HS: Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … also received offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia, Kent State, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana and Old Dominion.

Markel Fortenberry, WR, 6-4, 185, Maryville, Tenn./Maryville HS: Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also had offers from Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee – Martin, Georgia State, Marshall, Akron, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Wofford, Richmond, William & Mary and Tulane … capped his high school career with 548 receiving yards as a senior on 43 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Brylan Green, S, 5-11, 170, Opelousas, La./Lafayette Christian Academy: Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also had offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Grambling State, Kansas, Louisiana, Marshall, Memphis, Mississippi State, South Alabama, Tulane, Washington State and Yale.

Austin Henderson, TE, 6-6, 240, Nashville, Tenn./Ensworth HS (Minnesota): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … played in one game for Minnesota during the 2020 season … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com in 2020 … also had offers from Austin Peay, Ball State, Indiana, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, Murray State, Tennessee-Martin UTSA out of high school.

Daveon Hunter, RB, 5-10, 190, Denver, Colo./Chandler HS (Hawaii): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … played in two season at Hawaii (2020 and 2021) … rushed for a combined 834 yards and five touchdowns during 19 games … led Hawaii in rushing during the 2021 season with 101 carries for 651 yards and three touchdowns … also had 31 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns at Hawaii … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com in 2020.

Antwon Jackson, CB, 5-10, 155, Warner Robins, Ga./Warner Robins HS: Two-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also had offers at Florida Atlantic and Pittsburgh.

A’Khori Jones, S, 5-11, 185, Macon, Ga./Mount De Sales Academy: Three-star recruit as ranked by Rivals.com … also had offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Kent State, Minnesota, Minnesota-Duluth, Navy, Samford, South Alabama, Syracuse, UAB, UMass and Yale.

Teigan Martin, TE, 6-5, 220, Mayer, Minn./Mayer Lutheran HS: Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also had offers from Dakota State, Iowa State, North Dakota State and Western Illinois.

Jordan Norwood, LB, 6-1, 210, Highlands Ranch, Colo./Valor Christian School: Also had offers from Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Colorado, Oregon State, Utah State, Tulane, UNLV and North Texas … finished his senior year with 78 tackles (31 solo, 47 assisted) and 10.0 tackles for a loss.

Dexter Ricks Jr., CB, 6-0, 175, Milledgeville, Ga./Baldwin HS: Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also had offers from Furman, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State and Western Kentucky.

Mike Smith Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Flora, Miss./Ridgeland HS (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … transferring to Liberty from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Miss. … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Arkansas State, Buffalo, Old Dominion, UTEP and Western Kentucky … had recorded 248 tackles (151 solo, 97 assisted), 19.0 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions during three seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Caleb Snead, WR, 6-3, 205, Lynchburg, Va./Heritage HS (Campbell): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … transferring to Liberty from Campbell … finished his three years at Campbell with 2,431 career receiving yards on 147 receptions and 25 touchdowns … had a breakout year in 2021, leading the team with 1,067 receiving yards on 73 receptions with 10 touchdowns … earned FCS All-America honors in 2021 … Associated Press third-team All-American.

Jayden Sweeney, S, 5-11, 175, Birmingham, Ala./Clay-Chalkville HS: Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for Spring 2022 workouts … also received offers from Arkansas State, Army, Austin Peay, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, Samford, South Alabama, Tulane and Charlotte … finished his senior year with 59 tackles (46 solo, 13 assisted) and 1.0 tackles for a loss.

Reggie Young II, OT, 6-4, 270, New Orleans, La./Edna Carr HS (Iowa Central Community College): Mid-year enrollee who will join the team for spring 2022 workouts … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … also had offers from Akron, USF, Hawaii, Southern Miss, UAB, UMass and Western Kentucky … transferring to Liberty from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa … played in 10 of 11 games during the 2021 season, helping the Tritons football squad post a 9-2 record … earned all-conference honors after helping the Tritons record 56 offensive touchdowns and averaging 462.8 total offensive yards per game … ESPN.com Top 50 JUCO recruit.

Related



