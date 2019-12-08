Liberty accepts invite to face Georgia Southern in Cure Bowl

Liberty Football will begin its bowl history at the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation in Orlando, Fla.

The Flames will square off against Sun Belt Conference member Georgia Southern on Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Both Liberty and Georgia Southern finished the 2019 regular season with a 7-5 record with Georgia Southern posting a 5-3 record in Sun Belt Conference play.

Liberty and Georgia Southern have squared off against each other three previous times, with the last meeting taking place in 1996. The Eagles have won all three previous meetings.

Liberty’s two-year FBS reclassification process was finalized in August, making Liberty the 130th FBS level team in the country.

With today’s bowl selection, Liberty becomes the fifth team to receive a bowl invitation during its first full season at the FBS level. The Flames join Nevada (1992 Las Vegas Bowl), Marshall (1997 Motor City Bowl), Appalachian State (2015 Camellia Bowl) and Georgia Southern (2015 GoDaddy Bowl).

The bowl game matchup will be the first-ever American football game played at Exploria Stadium. The stadium is home to the Orlando City SC team from Major League Soccer and the 25,000-seat facility opened in 2017.

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl presented by the Orlando Sports Foundation directly supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), who has received a total of $3.7 million since 2015. Local Orlando researcher Dr. Annette Khaled at the UCF College of Medicine has been vetted by BCRF and received $1.2 million from the funds donated.

