LG candidates Glenn Davis, Elizabeth Guzman to discuss education in JMU livestream event

A pair of lieutenant governor candidates will discuss “The Future of Education in Virginia” at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6 during an hourlong forum open to the public and live-streamed from James Madison University’s JMU X-Labs.

Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach, and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, a Democrat from Woodbridge, will answer questions from JMU students and from the Facebook audience.

Organized by JMU Civic, the event will be available online at fb.me/e/29D7a7Cui.

Davis and Guzman will field questions from the students during the first half of the program and then take vetted questions submitted through Facebook Live.

Both candidates say education is a key concern.

“The value of a college education is deeply personal to me, as I came to this country as a young single mother with $300 in my pocket because I did not have the opportunity to go to college in Peru,” Guzman said.

Guzman also said quality public schools should be available to all Virginians, “including our most marginalized populations, from universal pre-K through higher ed.”

Davis said, “As a city councilman in Virginia’s largest city, I made sure Virginia Beach public schools were always a top priority. As a private citizen, I helped found Green Run Collegiate, a public charter school, and serve on its board of directors.”

He added, “To me, supporting education isn’t an ‘either, or’ decision, but ‘all of the above.’ Virginia must lead the way in ensuring that every child has access to a school that meets his or her individual needs, regardless of zip code.”

In addition to JMU Civic, the event is co-hosted by JMU X-Labs and JMU College of Education.

