Lexington Science Festival & Maker Faire highlights STEAM

The upcoming Lexington Science Festival & Maker Faire is a free, one-day, interactive event where children and adults can watch, learn, and do a wide variety of science and technology-oriented activities.

Nearly two dozen activities and demonstrations will occupy two downtown locations and will feature several special exhibits hosted at VMI.

At the first location, in the classrooms and auditorium at Lexington Presbyterian Church, attendees will be able to listen to mysterious sounds, learn about DNA, try virtual reality, watch drones fly, play with magnets and lasers, learn about the physics of dance, test themselves with optical illusions and much more. Lending their enthusiasm, time and expertise are university professors, high school teachers, and local citizens with a passion for sharing the wonders of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics).

The second location, across Nelson Street from the church, is the Lexington Collaboratory & Makerspace. There, a 3D Printer, Laser Cutter & Engraver and Printing Press will be in action for adults and children to observe and learn more about the maker movement.

At VMI, there will be two activities: Discover What Kind of Athlete You Are! (ages 6 and above) & Explore VMI’s Exercise Physiology Lab! (ages 10 and above). Space is limited and children participating in the VMI activities must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To reserve a slot, visit the Special Exhibits Registration Table at the Festival Main Entrance located in front of Lexington Presbyterian Church at 120 South Main Street. Shuttle bus service between Cornerstone Bank and the VMI exhibits will be provided.

“Since our first science festival in 2014, the interest in STEAM activities in our area has grown by leaps and bounds,” said Jamie Goodin, Executive Director of Main Street Lexington. “Our schools and libraries are really ramping up their science and tech programs. There are now regular summer camp activities dedicated to STEM learning. The Lexington Collaboratory & Makerspace is demonstrating a hands-on thirst for learning & making for all ages. This is a great time to be curious in Rockbridge!”

Last year’s Science Festival drew more than 400 attendees representing over 40 local and regional schools.

The Science Festival will be held on Sunday, October 14, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Festival attendees can begin their adventure at the Festival Main Entrance located at Lexington Presbyterian Church (120 South Main St). Here Festival-goers will receive a map and a free raffle ticket for exciting STEAM prizes. Also at the Main Entrance, those interested in participating in the VMI exhibits will have the opportunity to sign up on a first-come, first-served basis and receive an admission ticket for these special exhibits. (. All locations will be marked with balloons and signs. Shuttle bus service between Cornerstone Bank and the VMI exhibits will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. The Science Festival is made possible through generous sponsorship from the following: CornerStone Bank, Kendal at Lexington, Old Lex Mercantile, Virginia Military Institute, The City of Lexington, The Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany and Charles W. Barger & Son Construction.

About Main Street Lexington

Main Street Lexington is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2013 to enhance the economic prosperity and cultural vitality of Lexington VA, while maintaining its unique character. The work of Main Street Lexington is centered around the proven Four Point Approach created by the National Main Street Center to help communities achieve economic revitalization in the context of historic preservation. As a result of Main Street Lexington’s efforts, the City of Lexington was officially designated a Virginia Main Street Community in 2016.

