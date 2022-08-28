Lexington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County.
A 1996 Ford Explorer was traveling on Spring Branch Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Alvin O’Neal Merchant, 58, of Lexington. Merchant was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.