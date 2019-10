Lexington man dead in collision with deer on Blue Ridge Parkway

A Lexington man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway collided with a deer on Thursday afternoon.

Gary Allen Weade, age 70, of Lexington, passed away from injuries in the 3 p.m. accident near Milepost 52.

Local deputies and law enforcement rangers arrived on scene to find the operator deceased.

No additional details are available at this time.

