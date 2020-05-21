Lewis to lead sports science analytics efforts for Fuente at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente has hired Marc Lewis to lead the program’s sports science analytics efforts.

Lewis holds a master’s of science and graduate certificate from Virginia Tech, and he had spent the last year as an applied sports science fellow with Ben Hilgart and Tech’s football strength and conditioning staff.

He will also assist Hilgart’s staff in implementing the many aspects of Tech’s in-season and off-season training regimens.

Lewis is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Tech. In the past year, he assisted Hilgart’s team in the development and implementation of a comprehensive strength and conditioning program aimed at reducing the likelihood and severity of sport-related injury, while enhancing on-field performance.

He will manage Tech’s comprehensive athlete monitoring program using GPS tracking and heart rate monitor systems utilized by student-athletes during training and practice to collect and analyze data as he monitors training load and assesses performance indicators, working in conjunction with Mike Goforth and Tech’s medical and athletic training staffs.

Lewis has also held a position as a sports science research assistant, human nutrition, foods and exercise at Virginia Tech for the past three years where he has assisted with athlete monitoring using GPS technology and heart rate monitors, collected subjective data on athlete readiness and sessional Ratings of Perceived Exertion (sRPE), and conducted gait analyses used in return-to-play protocols using data from the triaxial GPS.

Prior to his involvement with Tech’s football program, Lewis served as an athlete mentor and volunteered with the women’s basketball program under the direction of senior director for strength and conditioning, Greg Werner.

