Lewis Mountain Campground in Shenandoah National Park to be temporarily closed for hazard tree removal

Lewis Mountain Campground located at mile 57.5 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park will be temporarily closed to allow for the removal of hazardous trees.

The closure will begin on Friday at 12 noon. The work to remove the trees is expected to take two to five days.

Big Meadows Campground located at mile 51.2 on Skyline Drive is currently open.

