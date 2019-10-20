Letters: Two readers backing Runion in 25th House District race

Published Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

Support for Runion on Second Amendment

Republican Chris Runion will stand up for our Second Amendment rights.

The General Election is approaching on November 5, and I will be supporting Chris Runion. The Democratic candidate for House of Delegates believes that the Second Amendment is simply there for our right to hunt. Excuse me if I missed references to hunting in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Chris knows that the Second Amendment is an inalienable right that is the ultimate protection for our ability to be self-reliant; to defend our lives and the lives of our loved ones, to protect our liberty, and to guard our property.

I know that Chris will do everything in his power to defend the Second Amendment rights of Virginia’s law-abiding citizens if we elect him as the next delegate for the 25th District.

On November 5, I ask you to join me in voting for Republican Chris Runion for Delegate.

Jon Ritenour/Harrisonburg

Support for community-minded Runion

On Tuesday, November 5th, voters across the Commonwealth will be returning to the polls to elect our state government. I am proudly supporting Chris Runion to be the next Delegate for the 25th House of Delegates representative. I have known Chris for many years as a dedicated husband, father, hard working civic-minded person, and a solid small businessman in the central Shenandoah Valley. I believe he seeks this office to continue the excellent representation that the 25th has enjoyed in the past.

Chris has been active as a leader in Rotary, Boy Scouts, and served more than eight years on the Rockingham County Planning Commission. As he has travelled within the 25th, many of you have been able to meet and get to know Chris, and hopefully you will lend your vote to Chris on November 5th. He is highly respected in his church and among the business community in the valley. His record of public service and business experience has provided him the tools necessary to best represent the citizens of the 25th House district I remain,

William Kyger/Bridgewater

