Letters: Readers weigh in on local 2019 elections

Support for Democrats in local House, Senate races

What does the state of Virginia mean to you? Is the current legislative power held in the General Assembly in Richmond offering you and your family the progress, the legislation, the sense of well-being and direction you want for the future of Virginia?

Every four years we are given the voting right to shift the legislative power in our Virginia General Assembly within the House of Delegates and Senate in Richmond.

Please allow me a few minutes of your valuable time to consider this: If we had been the majority in our 2019 General Assembly, these bills would have moved out of committee, on to the General Assembly floor for a vote and very possibly passed into Virginia law:

1. Affordable healthcare solutions and Medicaid protection

2. Equal Rights Amendment making Virginia the important & historic 38th state to ratify

3. Common Sense Gun Reform with background checks, more oversight on the sale of assault weapons

4. Environmental protections, renewable energies solutions, NO Pipeline across privately owned land

5. Protections & assistance for our farmers, their land, innovative ways to grow their livelihood

6. More Funding for PK-12 public education, vocational training, community colleges, debt assistance

7. Funding for our crumbling infrastructures: Interstates & highways, bridges, our schools

8. Broadband internet access across the far reaching and rural areas of our districts

During the November 5, 2019 election the legislators representing each of us will be decided.

We know as we canvas and knock on thousands of neighborhood doors, many of you aligned with the issues and legislation we want implemented for the future state of Virginia.

To vote is one of the most important choices you can make. It is a private and quiet way your voice can be heard. Do you want to see legislative change and progress come out of our 2020 General Assembly in Richmond? If so, on Elections Day, November 5, 2019, vote for the candidate(s) of change and progress representing your district: House of Delegates: Jennifer Lewis, 20th, Jennifer Kitchen, 25th, Christian Worth, 24th and Senate: Annette Hyde, 24th.

Letter from Beth Daisey

Support for Steve Landes in Augusta County clerk race

As an involved citizen I have known Steve Landes on a one-to-one basis for 10 years. For the following reasons I hope you will join me in voting for Steve on November 5 to be our next Augusta County’s Clerk of Circuit Court. He has been a dedicated, responsible, thorough, and thoughtful servant of the people in the House of Delegates for almost 24 years. For the last number of years he has been the Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee – the House budget writing committee – and a House Budget Conferee – one of the 12 senior legislators who negotiate the final version of the State’s Biennial Budget.

During his years as our servant in the House of Delegates he has also worked with and promoted Augusta County’s small businesses, including Executive Director of NewBiz Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley’s small business incubator, and Davis & Davis Marketing, Inc., a Staunton-based marketing and advertising firm, as a Media Buyer and then as an Account Executive. In addition he was Vice President of Market Development for Blue Ridge Bank, and prior to that he served as Community Relations Coordinator for DuPont Community Credit Union.

His business and financial experience will be extraordinarily important for the Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office responsibilities for both State and local funds of over $5 Million each year. Steve has the right business background to handle those funds, and he has the right state government background in his work directly with the State’s budget and funds. Steve has laid out a thoughtful set of plans for the Office of Clerk of the Augusta County Circuit Court that will well serve the citizens of our county. Take advantage of this man’s outstanding capacities and vote on November 5th for Steve Landes to be the Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Letter from Edward R. Long

