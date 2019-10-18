Letters: Readers weigh in on 2019 local elections

Support for Hanger, Landes

I strongly support Senator Emmett Hanger and encourage voters to send him back to Richmond. He is a crucial voice for us, all rural communities, and Virginians who value commonsense, in-depth knowledge and honesty in our government officials.

I am also closely following the Clerk of Court race for Augusta County. Steve Landes is who I am personally backing and I encourage readers to support him. Having closely worked with Steve for many years, I know he has the organizational skills to make sure the County’s work is done efficiently and properly. Steve is a long-time public servant and his been an advocate for all things Augusta County through-out his work in the legislature. He has articulated clear, attainable goals for the Clerk’s Office that demonstrate he knows the work and legal parameters for which it must be done. In a crowded candidate field of a lot of good people, Steve is singularly the best candidate for Clerk because of his legislative background, his interest in history and his specific skill sets of organization, delegation and understanding what is needed in Augusta County.

Please vote for Emmett Hanger if you live in the 24th Senate District and if you live in Augusta County, join me in voting for Steve Landes for Clerk of Court November 5.

Holly Wyatt Herman/Augusta County

Support for Chris Runion

Earlier this year when Delegate Todd Gilbert asked Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran if her abortion bill would allow for an abortion to occur up until the moment of birth, Del. Tran answered “Yes.” Gov. Northam responded to this incident in a radio interview by saying that the baby would be made “comfortable” after birth until a decision is made. Recently, in an interview with the DNR, the Democratic candidate for 25th House of Delegates doubled down on her support for extreme abortion positions like these.

Chris Runion is 100% pro-life and believes in promoting a culture of life. Chris believes we should make it easier for qualified parents to adopt and allow mothers to know that there are other options than simply having an abortion.

Every Democrat in the House subcommittee voted for the failed “Tran-Northam” bill. But the Pro-Life Republican majority in the Virginia House of Delegates stands at 51-49, just one single vote! We can take no chances this November, we must get out and vote for our Pro-Life Republican nominees.

On November 5, join me in voting for Pro-Life Republican Chris Runion.

Steve Wingfield

More support for Runion

On November 5th, voters across the district will have a chance to vote for a new Delegate in the 25th House district to replace retiring Steve Landes. I’ve known Republican Chris Runion for over forty years. I first met Chris when were both working in the poultry business and we’ve stayed in touch over the years because of his continued involvement in the farming community here in the Shenandoah Valley.

Chris has served as a board member of the Rockingham County Fair Association, on the board of directors of Farmers and Merchants Bank and on the board of directors of Rockingham Insurance — a leading home and farm mutual insurance company. In each of these positions, Chris has shown leadership in understanding and solving many of our local agricultural needs.

Chris grew up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley and he understands the needs of our farmers, that’s why the Virginia Farm Bureau’s AgPAC chose to endorse him over all other candidates in the 25th District. I hope you’ll join me on November 5th in supporting Chris Runion for Delegate.

Steve Bazzle

