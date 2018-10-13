Letter: Vote Anthony Flaccavento in Ninth District race

Please consider Anthony Flaccavento when choosing who to represent us in the Ninth District. He is a farmer and an entrepreneur, here in Southwest Virginia for the past 30 years. Flaccavento is running as a Democrat, but points out that that it has become elitist. Anthony Flaccavento will fight for the everyday person to be on a level playing field with the rich and powerful.

Anthony Flaccavento’s economic plans are founded on a bottom- up approach that has worked well in rural areas. He seeks to repair and develop our infrastructure so that we can keep up to date and compete in the marketplace, including broadband internet. Instead of raising taxes, he proposes creating a federal infrastructure bank based on bonds. He believes in economic growth through revitalizing and developing new businesses. He proposes lower taxes for the working class, not just for big corporations and the wealthy.

Flaccavento puts the well-being of the people first, including creating good paying jobs that will last, supporting school funding, and changing the student loan system. He proposes health care reform that provides quality, affordable services available to everyone. He cares about coal miners. He will fight to protect miners and help them to get black lung benefits.

Anthony Flaccavento listens to people. He has had over 93 town hall meetings, and has appeared in every one of the 22 counties in the 9th District. He is not riding on anybody’s coattails or ideology. He takes no campaign money from corporate PACs. He has a new vision for rebuilding the Democratic Party in this area from the ground up. These values make sense for everyone: preserving our resources, creating good jobs, and strong communities. For those who are ready for some much needed change, voting for Anthony Flaccavento is a strong start.

Letter from Deborah L. Saneda/Wytheville

