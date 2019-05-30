Letter: Support from reader for John Avoli in 20th House District

John Avoli is the classic example of the American dream. He came to the United States from Italy when he was just 10 years old with his family in search of a better life. After moving to Staunton following his graduation from the University of Richmond with a degree in English, John went on to complete a very successful career in education as the principal at Stuarts Draft High School as well as the Director at Valley Vo-Tech. John also served as the director of the Frontier Culture Museum for 16 years, as well as the Mayor of Staunton for a total of 14 years.

I have personally known John and worked with him for over 45 years as a fellow educator and as a Trustee and Director of the Frontier Culture Museum.

It is my opinion that John Avoli’s experience in education, as well as his time on Staunton City Council has given him a broad depth and breadth of knowledge of the valley. Come June 11th, we have an excellent opportunity to vote for John as our representative for our 20th District in Richmond. John has a proven track record of working with the community as well as elected officials. He has my unwavering support.

Letter from Paul Vames/Staunton

