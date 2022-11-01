Letter: Republicans talk about protecting rights, but their actions speak otherwise

Why does the Republican Party talk so much about protecting our constitutional rights and personal freedoms as they fight diligently to gut the following state and federal legislative protections across our nation:

The constitutional right of every US citizen to cast their ballot without electoral or legislative interference & eliminating the current guardrail protections against voter suppression and district gerrymandering.

The constitutional right of a women to make their own body’s life choice.

Social Security protecting every contributing retiree and the disabled for the past 87 years.

Medicare providing healthcare for Americans over 65 since 1965.

Affordable healthcare and prescription expense coverage.

Many existing environmental protections safeguarding against the effects of climate change.

Funding for public education

Civil rights for everyone

Do you think the above rights and legislations are important within the working of our democracy?

If so, vote! Run, don’t walk … early voting is open now at your local registrar’s office, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8!

Letter from Beth Daisey/Waynesboro