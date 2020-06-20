Letter: Reader backs Scott Taylor in Second District GOP primary

Scott Taylor’s time in Congress was not only characterized by a conservative, results-oriented voting record, his term was also marked by effective constituent services. Now, in the midst of COVID-19 we are forced to turn to an unresponsive Governor’s office that has struggled to lead when it’s been needed most. Virginians know the need for effective constituent support and that’s why they must send Scott Taylor back to Washington. Then-Congressman Taylor’s District office supported over 1300 family cases and met with over 1400 individuals and organizations, issuing guidance or hearing legislative concerns. Taylor has a proven track record of serving his constituency more effectively than the incumbent and his Primary competition. Mr. Taylor has demonstrated his ability to lead as a Navy SEAL, in the halls of Congress, and now out of office. Most recently, Scott Taylor became aware of the inability of local hospitals to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) in March. Taylor took it upon himself to coordinate with his network and facilitate the shipment of thousands of personal protective equipment items directly to Virginia from overseas. As someone who has family ties to local healthcare professionals, I was moved by the care Scott has for his fellow neighbors and protecting those who work to save our great city. As elected officials in Richmond and Washington politicized the pandemic, Taylor remained focused on implementing effective support for his community. His continued commitment to service is why I am proud to vote for him this Tuesday, June 23rd.

Letter from Cameron Barackman, Virginia Beach

