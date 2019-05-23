Letter: Augusta County resident backs Emmett Hanger for State Senate

Many run for office and then work to “keep their seat.” Unfortunately that means voting with the crowd. Real leadership is stepping up to challenges others won’t take. That describes Senator Emmett Hanger. Brokering a VA specific deal to help 400,000 hardworking Virginians get health insurance; truly being Pro-Life, standing up to protect gun rights while walking that fine line to ensure common sense and safety; and voting for what’s right, rather than what’s popular – that is true leadership. It’s rare; unrewarding. It sets you out from the rest, and puts a figurative (sometimes literal) target on you, but it is why you are elected to start with. His opponents are flat out lying. The negativity can break some people, not Emmett. Emmett doesn’t hide behind a caucus, party or organization; he leads and works with others to share in that responsibility of moving Virginia forward. He doesn’t cower at challenges and he does it with a grace and demeanor I have seen from far too few politicians.

I love the verse, “Well done, good and faithful servant”. People forget true leadership is only successful by having a servant’s heart. It is only with humbleness and a willingness for second chances, honesty and faith that you can really be a true leader; otherwise you are just “running to keep your seat”. I can tell you he is not driven by ambition to “be” something, he is driven, ceaselessly, to “do” something. He works tirelessly to improve our schools, mental and health care systems, environment, economics, and to put Virginia in the best shape possible for our next generations. He recently was named “Top Ten Most Productive State Legislators in America”. Let that sink in.

Our area reaps great benefit from his service, and opportunities like Finance Co-Chairman only come after years of service and experience; don’t let some slick opposition campaign tell you otherwise. It is still 1 vote out of 140 General Assembly Members but Emmett is that 1 vote working to bring consensus and commonsense to Virginia. Vote Hanger June 11.

Letter from Holly Herman/Augusta County

