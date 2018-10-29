Letter: A vote for Anthony Flaccavento

Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 10:04 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Anthony FlaccaventoI became a supporter of Anthony Flaccavento when I learned he wouldn’t be taking corporate or PAC money. Money shouldn’t determine elections any more than it should determine the opportunity to achieve a fulfilling life. Both should start on a level playing field.

I’ve been to several of Flaccavento’s events since then, but none quite like the 100th town hall meeting in the beautiful Marion Theatre.

Yes, it was a pro Flaccavento crowd, but the questions were no less challenging.

One question was about utilizing physical therapy as part of a treatment plan for opioid addiction. Instead of responding with worn out platitudes or generalities, Flaccavento did something that proved to me he isn’t a politician. He responded with a question. He admitted he wasn’t familiar with the specifics and invited the participant to tell him more. When’s the last time anyone has seen a politician do that?

When asked how he will maintain the energy and connection achieved during his grassroots campaign, Flaccavento’s answer was a pleasant surprise. After being elected, he will continue to hold at least two town hall meetings a month to get constant and current feedback from his constituents.

As the night progressed and the questions were answered, one common theme emerged. A level playing field for everyone.

Whether running for office or wanting a quality education, his plans are about creating a level playing field for everyone.

Unlike most candidates, his only comment about other politicians was to encourage electing representatives who don’t arrive in D.C. beholding to a corporation or special interest.

It’s been a long time since I felt good about the future of America. After hearing Flaccavento, I emerged hopeful and optimistic. A vote for him is a vote for empowering the people of the 9th. A vote for hope.

Letter from Lisa Dolloff/Wytheville

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment