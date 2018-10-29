Letter: A vote for Anthony Flaccavento

I became a supporter of Anthony Flaccavento when I learned he wouldn’t be taking corporate or PAC money. Money shouldn’t determine elections any more than it should determine the opportunity to achieve a fulfilling life. Both should start on a level playing field.

I’ve been to several of Flaccavento’s events since then, but none quite like the 100th town hall meeting in the beautiful Marion Theatre.

Yes, it was a pro Flaccavento crowd, but the questions were no less challenging.

One question was about utilizing physical therapy as part of a treatment plan for opioid addiction. Instead of responding with worn out platitudes or generalities, Flaccavento did something that proved to me he isn’t a politician. He responded with a question. He admitted he wasn’t familiar with the specifics and invited the participant to tell him more. When’s the last time anyone has seen a politician do that?

When asked how he will maintain the energy and connection achieved during his grassroots campaign, Flaccavento’s answer was a pleasant surprise. After being elected, he will continue to hold at least two town hall meetings a month to get constant and current feedback from his constituents.

As the night progressed and the questions were answered, one common theme emerged. A level playing field for everyone.

Whether running for office or wanting a quality education, his plans are about creating a level playing field for everyone.

Unlike most candidates, his only comment about other politicians was to encourage electing representatives who don’t arrive in D.C. beholding to a corporation or special interest.

It’s been a long time since I felt good about the future of America. After hearing Flaccavento, I emerged hopeful and optimistic. A vote for him is a vote for empowering the people of the 9th. A vote for hope.

Letter from Lisa Dolloff/Wytheville

