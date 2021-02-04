Let’s talk about some trader’s advice

Online trading has been a big thing in many countries of the world. A lot of successful businessmen earned a fortune with online and stocks trading. But the profession caught the eyes of many more people this year with the global lockdowns and people sitting in their homes all day.

Many people started it as a side hustle as they had some money lying around and they want to get a profit out of it. But if you want to make it big in the markets, you need to listen to what the successful traders think and recommend. It does not take much to understand that experience will always be a better teacher and when someone shares their experience with you, you should pay heed.

There are many practices which new traders do immediately as they get in this line of work. Many veteran traders say they will do the exact opposite of that because they too made the same mistake.

Do this to be successful

Let’s look at some of the best trader’s advice present out there which will help everyone who are looking to step into the world of markets and graphs.

Always have a trading plan

This should go without saying that a plan is what will make all the difference in the world no matter what your goal is. It is often said that a fool with a plan is better than a genius without one. This proverb has been proven correct time and time again.

It should be your top priority to come up with a good and implementable forex trading strategy before you actually get some money involved because if you put in money without the protection of solid planning, consider that gone for good.

Use the technology

This is a technological era and it should go without saying that if you are not caught up with the technological advancements of the time and using outdated traditional methods, you will not be a part of the run very soon.

Learn new technological techniques and add resources to your arsenal for a competitive advantage as well as a profitable experience.

Treat it like a business

Another big mistakes which everyone should definitely avoid is seeing trading as a side hustle and not paying the attention it actually demands. This attitude alone has caused so many failures which are hard to even count.

Respect the profession and treat like a business. Give it the attention and the care that a business requires and you are sure to make profits on you trading journey.

Risk as much as you can afford

Trading is a risky profession as there is always some chance of a loss. Profit should be your goal and you should not take unnecessary risk. If you treat trading like a game and juts keep putting in money, you are almost destined to lose.

Plan for your risks and ask yourself the question that whether you are in a position to afford the risk. Don’t go all in without planning.

Use a stop loss

Stop loss is a predetermined amount of risk that you are willing to take before ending the trade. This makes it a known loss which you will incur in the scenario that you lose the trade. This is always advised to use a stop loss instead to a time-based stop because no one can accurately predict where the price will go by the time your trade ends. It is better to take a calculated risk than an unseen one.

