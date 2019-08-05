Lessons in how not to use social media: Matt Riddle

Chris Jericho offered some quick career advice for Matt Riddle. Which, unfortunately for Riddle, went straight over his head.

Jericho, the WWE legend, now one of the guys that AEW is building its new brand around, retweeted an item from a fan who shared an anecdote from Jericho’s first book, A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex, in which Jericho revealed an exchange with Davey Boy Smith that taught him about the proper way to cut promos on ring veterans.

The basics: don’t call them old, because if you do, and you win, all you did is beat an old guy, and if you lose, well, then, damn, you just lost to the old guy.

Either way, it hurts you.

The advice was proffered because Riddle, now in NXT, has been picking fights via social media with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, basically, you know, calling him old.

Which, I mean, Riddle is 33 years old, kinda old, if you ask me, for a guy who is being presented as a rookie in NXT, but that’s another story for another day.

Jericho weighed in, as Jericho is wont to do.

Listen and learn kid. https://t.co/MJTGsRReYj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 4, 2019

Then, Riddle.

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire

“Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019

Yeah, this one, zoom, over the Bro’s head.

Column by Chris Graham

