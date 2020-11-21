Less Screen Time, More Play Time: Staunton markets weekend itinerary

The City of Staunton Tourism Department has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to promote spring weekend family getaways.

The Tourism Department will use the grant funds to promote Less Screen Time, More Play Time, a getaway featuring an array of experiential learning opportunities for the full family, along with dining, shopping, cultural amenities, safe lodging opportunities, and more.

Marketed as a weekend experience, the playful itinerary reconnects families with the joy of learning while sharing their love of Staunton.

“As we focus on business recovery, these grant funds are essential to providing additional marketing support to promote the City of Staunton and our partners,” said Sheryl Wagner, director of tourism for the City of Staunton.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”

Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to the City of Staunton spending more than $62,983,265 in 2019, supporting 613 work opportunities and contributing $ 4,825,912 in local and state tax revenue.

The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses.

A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.

The mission of the Tourism Department is to promote the City of Staunton as a destination for leisure travelers, meetings and conferences, as well as adult and student group tours through a combination of digital marketing, advertising and public relations. To learn more, visit www.visitstaunton.com.

