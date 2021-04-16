Leesburg, Herndon mayors endorse Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor

Mayor Kelly Burk of Leesburg and Mayor Sheila Olem of Herndon have endorsed Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

“I am excited to endorse Andria McClellan for Virginia lieutenant governor,” Burk said. “Andria has the experience, perspective and understanding of local government to support localities across the commonwealth. She is a proven leader who will support small businesses and tackle the climate crisis. Andria McClellan will be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians.”

A 39-year Leesburg resident, Burk has demonstrated her devotion to public service as a member of the Leesburg Town Council for over eight years, as Leesburg’s representative on the County Board of Supervisors for four years, and as a public school teacher.

Olem has served her community for more than 25 years, more than 10 on the city council. She previously served as vice mayor of Herndon and was elected mayor in 2020.

“I am supporting Andria McClellan for lieutenant governor because she has the same commitment to her community that I have to mine,” Olem said. “She is also a champion of our environment, our small businesses and building a Virginia that works for everyone. She will make an excellent and historic lieutenant governor.”

