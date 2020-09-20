Lee Street in front of UVA Medical Center to close nights of Sept. 27-28 for repaving

The planned closure of Lee Street in front of the University of Virginia Medical Center for repaving has been rescheduled. Lee Street will now be closed from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. on the evenings of Sept. 27 and 28.

The Lee Street Garage will remain open for Emergency Department patients. Drivers will be able to exit the garage onto 11th Street.

All other patients and visitors will be directed to park in the 11th Street Garage, located at 117 11th St. The 11th Street Garage will be accessible from Jefferson Park Avenue and 11th Street.

Construction personnel will be on hand to direct traffic and provide access to Lee Street for ambulances and drivers in private vehicles dropping off patients at the Emergency Department.

On these two evenings, the shuttle for UVA Health team members will pick up and drop off passengers in front of the main entrance and lobby for UVA Medical Center.

