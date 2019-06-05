Lee, German give P-Nats sweep of Salem

The Potomac Nationals (25-32) earned their first series sweep of the 2019 season, defeating the Salem Red Sox (18-38) by a score of 5-3 in a thrilling ballgame on Tuesday night. RHP Andrew Lee pitched a quality start, and RHP Jhonatan German picked up his second five-out save in three days to close out the game.

Lee (W, 2-3) allowed only one run on three hits in 6.0 innings, his second time this season completing six frames. Though his offense was slow to support him, the righty ultimately earned his first win since early April.

Potomac left six runners on base in the first three innings, and the Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on three straight two-out baserunners. 2B Tanner Nishioka laced an RBI single to cap the rally and put Salem in front.

Red Sox LHP Jhonathan Diaz (L, 2-5) worked out of trouble in the first four innings, but couldn’t complete the fifth as the P-Nats batted nine and scored four to take a 4-1 lead. The first seven batters reached base, with 1B Aldrem Corredor extending his league RBI lead with a game-tying single. RF Telmito Agustin put the P-Nats ahead 2-1 with an RBI single of his own, and SS Osvaldo Abreu drew a bases-loaded walk to chase Diaz from the mound. By the time DH Alex Dunlap ripped an RBI single off LHP Rio Gomez, the P-Nats were in control of the inning and the ballgame.

Lee handled the lead well, striking out nine batters to tie a season high. CF Armond Upshaw made a diving catch to end the sixth and Lee’s outing, putting the starter in position to win the game.

Salem rallied in the eighth off RHP Frankie Bartow and LHP Hayden Howard, with RF Keith Curcio hitting a two-run single to bring the tying run to the plate. German (S, 2) entered with two runners on, got the final two outs, and returned for the ninth to seal the win.

The P-Nats have their final off day of the first half on Wednesday before returning home for a weeklong homestand Thursday night against the Lynchburg Hillcats. RHP Malvin Peña faces off against Hillcats RHP Justin Garza in the opener. First pitch at Northwest Federal Field is set for 7:05 pm, with the Potomac broadcast starting at 6:50 with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen live at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

