Lee Carter joins six House of Delegates candidates on petition signature lawsuit

Northern Virginia Democratic Del. Lee Carter joined six other 2021 House of Delegates primary candidates in filing suit in Richmond City Circuit Court against the Virginia Department of Elections to allow mail and electronic submission of candidate petition signatures.

This comes a week after Carter, who is running for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination, and Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Paul Goldman settled a separate suit, resulting in an agreement allowing mail and electronic submission of petition signatures and reducing the required 10,000 petition signatures for candidates for statewide office to 2,000.

Carter joins 2021 House of Delegates candidates Jennifer Adeli (HD 34), Patrick Fritz (HD 26), Rachel Levy (HD 55), Karishma Mehta (HD 49), Jennifer Kitchen (HD 25), and Dr. Mark Downey (HD 96) on Tuesday’s lawsuit.

“Fresh off the heels of my successful lawsuit with Paul Goldman to provide a COVID-safe petition collection process for statewide campaigns, I’m joining these candidates in insisting on the same protections for House of Delegates campaigns,” Carter said.

