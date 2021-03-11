Lebanon Church man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 55 in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Good is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. along Route 55 west of Route 623.

A 2002 Chevrolet S10 was traveling eastbound on Route 55 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James W. McFall Jr., 59, of Lebanon Church, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center.

McFall later succumbed to his injuries.

McFall was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

