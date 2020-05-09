Learn your Medicare options at free virtual seminars sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau

Published Saturday, May. 9, 2020, 6:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A series of free virtual Medicare 101 Educational Seminars, sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau Health Insurance, are scheduled through August.

The organization has facilitated Medicare seminars since 2016, but this is the first year the sessions will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tracy Cornatzer, sales manager for the VFB Health Insurance Agency, said access to health information is more crucial than ever.

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from holding them this year,” Cornatzer said. “We first want to educate people on how Medicare works, and second, let them know that Farm Bureau is here to help them.”

Sessions typically last an hour, and a representative of the Health Insurance Agency will present the material. Participants can RSVP to the session of their choice and will be sent a WebEx link to join that meeting virtually.

“Some members who have responded are excited to attend but have never used WebEx before,” Cornatzer said. “We’ve offered to send them a test WebEx so they can have a run-through before the seminar. This is a new experience for a lot of people. We hope to make it as easy as possible for them to join.”

A WebEx chat feature will allow participants to ask questions, and they will be addressed at the end of the session.

“And we will also be encouraging the participants to contact their local Farm Bureau office if they have additional questions,” Cornatzer said.

More than 100 participants have already RSVP’d for this year’s seminars. Cornatzer heard from one couple who attended a seminar in Sussex County last year and RSVP’d for a virtual session this year because the information proved valuable.

“Going forward, I see us continuing to offer virtual seminars,” she said. “Once people are comfortable meeting in person, we’ll offer a mix of in-person and virtual seminars.”

To RSVP, email your name, county, email address, and the date of your chosen seminar to VirginiaFarmBureauHealthInsurance@vafb.com. A WebEx link will be sent from Virginia Farm Bureau Health Insurance.

May seminars are planned for May 12 at 11 a.m.; May 21 at 6 p.m.; and May 27 at 2 p.m. June seminars will be held June 9 at 6 p.m.; June 11 at 10 a.m.; and June 23 at 6 p.m.

July seminars are planned for July 8 and 16 at 2 p.m. and July 30 at 6 p.m. An Aug. 25 seminar at 2 p.m. also is scheduled.

If you are unable to attend and have questions about Medicare or need assistance in signing up for a Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage or Part D plan, contact a local Farm Bureau office or call 800-229-7779. You also can request a quote at vafb.com/health.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments