learn more about writing a bill to lead change in government
Politics

Learn more about ‘writing a bill’ to lead change in government

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Sam Rasoul
Sam Rasoul

Ever wanted to propose a law to government officials? Want your voice to be heard? Interested in more transparency in government?

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has you covered. The delegate is offering a “You Write the Bill” participatory lawmaking workshop in Roanoke on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The annual event will be held at the Gainsboro branch of the Roanoke City Public Library in the community room at 15 Patton Ave. in Roanoke.

Learn about how a bill becomes a law in the Commonwealth and meet others that share your passion to draft bills.

RSVP via email or Facebook.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

