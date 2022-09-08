Learn more about ‘writing a bill’ to lead change in government

Ever wanted to propose a law to government officials? Want your voice to be heard? Interested in more transparency in government?

Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) has you covered. The delegate is offering a “You Write the Bill” participatory lawmaking workshop in Roanoke on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The annual event will be held at the Gainsboro branch of the Roanoke City Public Library in the community room at 15 Patton Ave. in Roanoke.

Learn about how a bill becomes a law in the Commonwealth and meet others that share your passion to draft bills.

RSVP via email or Facebook.