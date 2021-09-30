Learn more about COVID vaccine boosters

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021, 2:19 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

covid-19 vaccine
(© M.Rode-Foto – stock.adobe.com)

Do you have questions about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster? The Central Shenandoah Health District has the answers.

Join health educators on a community call-in for a  45-minute Q&A session on the recent FDA approval of vaccine boosters.

Details

  • When: Monday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
  • How to join: by phone at 1-844-992-4726
  • Access ID: 2632 556 7444. When asked for attendee ID, press #
  • Questions? Call the Staunton Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830 or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

augusta free press news
augusta free press news