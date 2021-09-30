Learn more about COVID vaccine boosters
Do you have questions about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster? The Central Shenandoah Health District has the answers.
Join health educators on a community call-in for a 45-minute Q&A session on the recent FDA approval of vaccine boosters.
Details
- When: Monday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
- How to join: by phone at 1-844-992-4726
- Access ID: 2632 556 7444. When asked for attendee ID, press #
- Questions? Call the Staunton Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830 or email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.