League of Women Voters issues strong statement on 2020 election certification

Published Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 3:03 pm

Even the League of Women Voters is dunking on the growing number of Republicans threatening to contest the 2020 election.

In a statement Monday, LWV CEO Virginia Kase called on Congress to count and certify the Electoral College votes.

Kase’s statement:

“This week, Congress will count the Electoral College votes as required by the Constitution and affirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Any objection to this process is simply political theater which directly mocks and defies our Constitution. Still, these actions will not change the legally proven result of the 2020 election.

“In November, the American people turned out in record numbers to elect the next president of the United States, and the Electoral College confirmed the people’s will last month. The electors from each state have certified their results, and the role of Congress this week is to confirm that the votes sent are the ones the electors certified. Congress has no legal ability to change those results.

“While the League believes the Electoral College should be abolished, it is our current system for electing the next president. All elected officials must respect our democracy, accept the outcome of the election, and affirm the will of the people.”

Story by Chris Graham

