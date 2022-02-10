Leaf collection scheduled to resume Monday, Feb. 14 in Charlottesville

The City of Charlottesville will restart residential curbside collection of leaves on Monday, Feb. 14 and will conclude on Friday, March 11.

Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks on a set schedule.

All collection zones will receive one loose leaf pickup service, including the normally designated “Weekly Routes,” as part of this service restart effort.

Revised collection dates by zone

Zone A: Feb. 14-18

Zone B: Feb. 21-25

Zone C: Feb. 28-March 4

Zone D: March 7-11

*Please note the text-alert reminder service will not reflect these new revised dates.

Drop-off location

For residents who opt not to use the curbside loose leaf collection service, a leaf drop-off location will continue to be available on Saturdays, 8am-1pm, through March 5th. The drop-off location is: 1505 Avon Street Extended, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Where to rake leaves for collection

Loose leaves will be collected at the curbside. Residents should pile un-bagged leaves as close to the curbside/street as possible without blocking the travel-way for pedestrians, bicycles, or motor vehicles. On-street parking areas can be used for leaves.

For more information

Additional info, including tips on where to pile loose leaves for curbside pickup and a map with neighborhood collection zones and schedules, is available online at charlottesville.gov/leaves.

Residents can also call Public Works at 434-970-3830 or email pwinfo@charlottesville.gov.