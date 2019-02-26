LeadsGate payday loan affiliate program

The uncertainty of tomorrow is palpable for most people, and the reason is so apparent; we understand very little about the outcomes of tomorrow. Individuals with money hitches understands this better than any other person. Many of these people go for payday loans to solve their financial difficulties. It is quite effortless to apply and be approved for such loans. You don’t have to go to a bank and line to be served. You can simply apply the loan at the comfort of your home and within a few minutes the money is sent to you and use it the following business day. Possibly the key element that makes payday loans most preferred by affiliate lenders and affiliates.

LeadsGate- Preferred Partner To Aid You Create Extra Income

LeadsGate is a highly rated affiliate platform that carries out its activities specifically on US markets and offers the best employees business experience. It focuses on giving installment loans and payday loans (capped at $3000 and $1000 respectively). LeadsGate incorporates varied and the main short-term lenders and traffic buyers. This technique makes it possible for the affiliates signed up in their platform to gun up to 230/lead on CPA terms. LeadsGate not only presents the most appealing terms for their affiliate marketers, but they also offer a variety of benefits including additional payments for subsequent short-term loan applications, monetization for the rejected leads and referral benefits. Nevertheless, LeadsGate is famous for its high customer satisfaction and good feedback, thanks to its well managed systems.

To achieve excellent outcome with this program, it is imperative to purpose producing quality traffic. You can come up with a payday website supporting it to rank first in an organic search or start an email or a PPC marketing campaign. Their dedicated and skillful managers will aid you significantly by offering you resourceful consultations on the best ways to promote traffic. However, it is worth noting the following essential things: LeadsGate doesn’t acknowledge any call center, hacked, Co-Reg or any other spiteful traffic. Payday loan industry is highly monitored, and it is vital to follow keenly the established rules of the industry. Again who wants to tarnish the good company reputation which takes years, or even decades to build?

How It Operates

In a nutshell, let’s learn how LeadsGate works. When you submit your loan application, and it is given to a potential lender, it now qualifies as a sold lead. This process takes only a few seconds since each short- term lender uses its own selection criterion. I have compiled some key qualifications to be eligible for installment and payday loans.

Be a US citizen.

Be 18 years and above.

Have an active bank account, a phone number, and an email address.

Being in an employment for a minimum of 120 days.

You shouldn’t worry if your lead is rejected or it is not sold. You still stand a chance to be paid. LeadsGate keeps its head high as the only network in this field that remunerates for both auctioned and unsold leads. You can also earn a passive income of 5% referral commission by just referring new participants who want to promote installment or payday loan offers. Isn’t that admirable?

Undoubtedly, any affiliate marketer ought to diversify income. Experimenting with the new markets can bring you few miles closer towards your goldmine. Maybe, you have found your goldmine; payday market-it gives the best conversation rates and insanely high payouts for leads and reliable partnership.

