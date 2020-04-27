LDS donating 40K pounds of food to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be receiving 40,000 pounds of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used voluntary contributions from church members to provide the food that was donated. Church members fast for two meals a month and give the money to the church to support people across the country who are in need.

To help relieve the economic impact caused by the coronavirus crisis, more than 320,000 pounds of food has been delivered to food banks in the Mid-Atlantic area, including Northern Virgnia, Blacksburg, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia since early March.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has received donations from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints previously.

There are nearly 4,500 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the area, who attend 11 different congregations led by a volunteer lay ministry.

More information about the church can be found at www.churchofjesuschrist.org.

