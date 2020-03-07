LCV Action Fund endorses Mark Warner for U.S. Senate

The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund has announced its endorsement of Mark Warner for U.S. Senate in Virginia.

Which is your friendly reminder that Warner’s Senate seat is up in 2020.

“Sen. Mark Warner is a strong supporter of Virginia’s clean energy economy and we are excited to be supporting his re-election campaign,” said LCV Action Fund Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld. “Sen. Warner is a key ally in protecting public lands in Virginia and across the country, and Virginians need him fighting for them in the Senate.”

“Sen. Mark Warner has consistently fought to protect our coastlines and clean up the Chesapeake Bay,” said Virginia League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Mike Town. “We are excited to continue working with him to protect clean air and clean water in the Commonwealth. Virginia is poised to be a national leader on climate and we appreciate the work Senator Warner has done to help us get here.”

“Now more than ever, climate change poses a direct risk to the future of our Commonwealth. If we fail to address it, future generations will pay the price,” Warner said. “I am honored to receive the LCV Action Fund endorsement. Together, we will continue our work to invest in renewable energy and restore the United States’ place as a leader in the fight against climate change.”

