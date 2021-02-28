Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to receive $1M from Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy will contribute $1 million to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a civil rights organization with the mission to secure equal justice for all through the rule of law.

The grant is part of the company’s social justice fund created last year in response to the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

“Dominion Energy’s generous $1 million donation will greatly expand our ability to respond to the country’s most pressing civil rights issues,” said Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination.

“Through this partnership, we can accelerate our efforts to develop legal and policy initiatives that address discrimination in key areas of American life. Ultimately, our efforts will help to foster shared prosperity, safety, and success for all, especially for African Americans and other people of color,” Hewitt said.

“The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law has a long, rich history of fighting for civil rights,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy’s executive chairman. “Just as President John F. Kennedy and a group of lawyers did when they formed the organization nearly six decades ago, we recognize the good fight for civil rights should be an obligation shared by all who believe in equal justice.”

Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s president and chief executive officer, said, “We should be moved to action now, with the same sense of urgency that compelled the civil rights lawyers then. Our hope is this contribution makes a lasting impact in the fight against systemic racism.”

The grant will support the near-term focus of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law: defending diversity in higher education; responding to hate crimes; reforming bail, fees, and fines; and protecting ballot access.

Last year, Dominion Energy committed $5 million for organizations and programs supporting social justice, equality, and community rebuilding.

The company also committed $25 million to 11 historically Black colleges and universities and $10 million for Educational Equity scholarships benefiting minority students.

